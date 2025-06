China's Vice President Han Zheng met a U.S. delegation in Beijing on Thursday, state-run radio broadcaster reported. and he said China-U.S. relations were at a "critical historic juncture."

"Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation" between China and the U.S. are in the interests of both countries, and are conducive to world peace and development, he said.

(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen and Liz Lee)