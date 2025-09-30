Ambassador of China HE Cao Xiaolin has described China and Qatar as peace-loving countries committed to global peace and security, expressing appreciation for the strong and growing ties between both nations.

The envoy was speaking at a gala reception hosted on Sunday.

Ambassador Xiaolin highlighted that, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the China-Qatar strategic partnership has experienced an 11-year “golden period” of development.

He affirmed that the bilateral relationship is now at its highest level in history and serves as a model for friendly cooperation between nations.

The event was attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Commander of the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces HE Major-General Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti, Director of the Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries, members of the Chinese community, and guests.

The envoy added that the strategic partnership between China and Qatar continues to deepen, marked by profound political trust and mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests, adding that China appreciates Qatar’s consistent adherence to the One-China principle.

He said that, in international affairs, China has supported Qatar, including by condemning actions that violated its territorial integrity and advocating on its behalf in forums like the UN Security Council.

“Regarding regional conflicts, China has expressed clear dissatisfaction with measures that undermine ceasefire talks and has urged the relevant parties to end hostilities and resume dialogue,” he added. “Bilateral cooperation has yielded substantial results. China has been Qatar’s largest trading partner for five consecutive years, with two-way trade surging by over 128 percent in a decade to reach $24.22 billion in 2024.

“Chinese products, including automobiles, have gained significant market presence in Qatar. People-to-people ties are flourishing, with growing interest in Chinese language and culture among Qatari youth. Qatar has become an increasingly popular destination for Chinese tourists, with visitor numbers rising 77 percent year-on-year in 2024. The giant pandas “Suhail” and “Thuraya” have become cherished symbols of bilateral friendship.”

China commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, highlighting the importance of learning from history to uphold common security and prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies.

Over the past 76 years, China has achieved remarkable progress under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, creating two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. The Chinese path to modernisation has blazed a new trail for developing countries. China’s economy has grown exponentially, with GDP expanding from over RMB 50 trillion to exceeding RMB 130 trillion since 2012.

The country has eliminated extreme poverty, achieving the UN’s first sustainable development goal ten years ahead of schedule. Technological innovation has progressed steadily, with China ranking 10th in the Global Innovation Index 2025.

