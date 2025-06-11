UAE: Abu Dhabi’s property market witnessed a 5% increase in luxury transactions valued at AED 7 million and above, reaching AED 6.30 billion in the first four months of 2025, according to Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE).

The significant performance was backed by rising demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), international investors, and long-term residents.

Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, commented: “We have witnessed investors initially seeking to purchase a single property, ultimately expanding their portfolios due to a strong belief in the market’s potential.”

“We are also seeing an increase in the number of long-term residents who are opting to purchase properties in Abu Dhabi instead of renting, reflecting the growing confidence in the city’s real estate market,” Ratskevich added.

As for the branded residences, developers launched new lifestyle-centric communities across Saadiyat Island, Al Reem, and Mariah Island. Meanwhile, at least 25 branded residences are expected to be announced in 2025.

The luxury market recorded an annual leap of 158%, hitting nearly AED 3 billion in resale activity until April of 2025, with super-luxury properties accounting for over AED 2.60 billion, or 60% of the total secondary market volume.

