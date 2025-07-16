MUSCAT - The Government of the Sultanate of Oman, through the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), has announced the 75th issuance of Government Development Bonds (GDBs) worth RO 60 million, with an additional RO 30 million greenshoe option, to be auctioned on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Carrying a competitive coupon rate of 4.3 per cent per annum, the bonds will mature in three years, on July 24, 2028, offering semi-annual interest payments. The first coupon will be disbursed on January 24, 2026, making this issuance an attractive vehicle for both income-focused investors and those seeking a safe, sovereign-backed opportunity.

According to the CBO, this offering is open to all categories of investors, including both residents and non-residents, regardless of nationality, making it a potential magnet for regional and international capital. The bonds are fully backed by the Government of Oman and serve as unconditional obligations, providing investors with a high level of capital security.

The auction aligns with the government’s wider efforts to deepen local financial markets, promote financial inclusion, and offer diverse investment instruments in line with Oman Vision 2040 goals. With interest rates remaining volatile globally, Oman’s offering at 4.3% is expected to garner keen interest amid a tightening international credit environment.

“This issuance sends a strong signal about the resilience and transparency of Oman’s financial sector,” said a senior market analyst based in Muscat. “Government Development Bonds are a preferred instrument for institutional investors looking for low-risk and stable returns.” The subscription window opens on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, and closes on Monday, July 21, 2025, allowing investors a six-day period to apply. Participation is facilitated through licensed commercial banks operating in the Sultanate, who will handle application submissions. The minimum investment required is RO 100, making it accessible to retail investors as well.

Beyond attractive returns and safety, the bonds offer collateral advantages—they can be pledged as security for loans from licensed banks. Additionally, the bonds will be listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), providing liquidity and a secondary market for early exits.

To participate, investors must possess an MCD Investor Code, which can be obtained through the Muscat Clearing and Depository Company (MCD) website or the Oman Stock Exchange at least one day prior to the application deadline. Applicants must also provide a bank account registered with MCD to receive interest payments.

The inclusion of a RO 30 million greenshoe option—an additional allotment in case of oversubscription—indicates confidence that market demand could exceed the initial offer. Previous GDB issuances in Oman have witnessed strong investor participation, especially from pension funds, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals seeking fixed-income opportunities.

This 75th issuance comes at a time when Oman continues to focus on economic diversification, fiscal reform, and building investor trust in its capital markets. With steady yields, guaranteed government backing, and full tradability on the MSX, the GDBs are set to serve as a benchmark for financial instruments in the region.

