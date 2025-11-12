Muscat: On behalf of the Government of Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) announced the new issues of Government Development Bonds.

The new issues are as follows: Issue No. 78 is worth OMR75 million, with green shoe option (not exceeding OMR25 million), a maturity period of 7 years and a coupon rate of 4.20% p.a.

Issue No. 79i s worth OMR15 million, with green shoe option (not exceeding OMR5 million), a maturity period of 10 years and a coupon rate of 4.35% p.a.

Both issues will be opened for subscription from 12 to 18 November, 2025 while the auction will be held on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.The issue date will be on Sunday 23 November, 2025. Interest on the 78th and 79th bond issues will be paid semi-annually on 23 May and 23 November, every year until maturity date on 23 November, 2032 & 23 November, 2035, respectively.

Noteworthy, the 78th and 79th Government Development Bonds issues are offered to all investors, residents and non-residents (irrespective of their nationality). Investors may apply for these Bonds through the competitive bidding process only and may submit bids through commercial licensed banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman during the subscription period.

Furthermore, investors with applications of OMRone million and above may submit their bids directly to CBO, at their own discretion, after getting them endorsed from their banks.

Notably, the bonds are direct and unconditional obligations of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance. The Bonds can be used as collateral to obtain loans from any local commercial licensed banks and can also be traded at prevailing market rates through the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The details of the bonds allotted will be recorded in the register maintained by Muscat Clearing & Depositary Company (MCD).

Therefore, investors must provide the same bank account details registered with MCD in order to ensure the smooth processing of their bids and the receipt of the coupon payments and principal amount on their scheduled dates.

