Muscat: On behalf of the Government of Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) announced the new issues of Government Development Bonds.

Issue No.80 is worth OMR100 million, with a maturity period of 5 years and a coupon rate of 4.05% p.a. Meanwhile, issue No.81 is worth OMR25 million, with a maturity period of 10 years and a coupon rate of 4.30% p.a.

Both issues will be opened for subscription from 25 to 29 January 2026 while the auctions will be held on Sunday, 1 February 2026. The issue date will be on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. Interest on the 80th and 81st bonds issues will be paid semiannually on 3 February and 3 August, every year until maturity date on 3 February 2031 & 3 February 2036, respectively.

Noteworthy, the 80th and 81st Government Development Bonds issues are offered to all investors, residents and non-residents (irrespective of their nationality). Investors may apply for these Bonds through the competitive bidding process only and may submit bids through commercial licensed banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman during the subscription period.

Furthermore, investors with applications of OMRone million and above may submit their bids directly to CBO, at their own discretion, after getting them endorsed from their banks.

Notably, the bonds are direct and unconditional obligations of the Government of Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance. The Bonds can be used as collateral to obtain loans from any local commercial licensed banks and can also be traded at prevailing market rates through the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The details of the bonds allotted will be recorded in the register maintained by Muscat Clearing & Depositary Company (MCD).

