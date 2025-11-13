Muscat – Oman’s Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), has announced the launch of two new Government Development Bond (GDB) issues with a combined value of up to RO120mn.

The 78th and 79th Government Development Bond issues come just two weeks after the government successfully raised RO100mn through the oversubscribed 77th issue, which attracted bids worth 2.2 times the offer size.

According to a CBO statement, the 78th issue of the Government Development Bond is valued at RO75mn with a green shoe option of up to RO25mn. The seven-year bonds carry an annual coupon rate of 4.20%.

The 79th issue is worth RO15mn, also with a green shoe option of up to RO5mn. The ten-year bonds offer a coupon rate of 4.35% per annum.

Subscriptions for both Government Development Bond issues will open from November 12-18, 2025, with the auction scheduled for November 19 and the issue date set for November 23, 2025.

Interest payments on both bonds will be made semi-annually on May 23 and November 23 each year, until maturity on November 23, 2032 for the 78th issue and November 23, 2035 for the 79th issue.

The Government Development Bond issuances are open for subscription to all investors – both residents and non-residents – regardless of nationality. Applications must be submitted through a competitive bidding process via licensed commercial banks in Oman during the subscription period.

Investors applying for RO1mn or more may submit bids directly to the Central Bank of Oman after obtaining endorsement from their banks.

Government Development Bonds are direct and unconditional obligations of the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance. The securities may be used as collateral for bank loans and traded on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) at prevailing market rates. Allotment details will be recorded by the Muscat Clearing & Depository Company (MCD).

