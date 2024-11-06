Doha, Qatar: His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the General Referendum Committee has announced that 84% of the eligible voters (18 years and above) took part in the vote on the constitutional amendments.

89% of voters approved the amendments, 9.2% disapproved, and 1.8% of the votes were null and void.

Accordingly, the new constitutional amendments were approved by 90.6% of the popular vote.

