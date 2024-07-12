Doha: Qatar has improved its score in quality of life and secured 182.9 points, compared to 169.77 in December 2023, which is higher than most countries in the region, according to the Quality of Life Index by Country 2024 Mid-Year by Numbeo.

In a global ranking of 83 countries, Qatar secured 17th place, moving up two places from last year's index, above all countries in the region except Oman which ranks fourth on the Index with 204 points. Qatar was ranked 19th in Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index by Country 2023 Mid-Year with 166.6 points.

Qatar is placed above Spain, Slovenia and United Arab Emirates in the top 20 countries on the index. They are ranked 18th, 19th and 20th respectively. Among other GCC countries, Saudi Arabia is ranked 25th with 170.5 points and Kuwait 37th with 152.5 points.

Luxembourg tops the list with 219.3 points; the Netherlands is in second place with 207.5 points and Denmark is third with 205.6 points.

Qatar is far ahead in quality of life than many developed countries such United Kingdom, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland, Canada, France and Italy, according to the index.

In Asia, Qatar ranks third after Oman and Japan, which has scored 183.8 points, and it is ahead of Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Quality of Life Index is an estimation of the overall quality of life in a country or city. It takes into account various factors that impact one’s quality of life, including purchasing power, pollution levels, housing affordability, cost of living, safety, healthcare quality, commute times, and climate conditions.

The index is designed to provide a comparative measure, where a higher index value indicates a better quality of life.

The index is based on data and user surveys collected by Numbeo. The surveys capture the perceptions and experiences of visitors to the Numbeo website regarding many aspects of quality of life. The index is calculated using an empirical formula that assigns weights to each factor based on its importance.

The Quality of Life Index (higher is better) is an estimation of the overall quality of life by using an empirical formula that takes into account the following factors: Purchasing Power Index (higher is better); Pollution Index (lower is better); House Price to Income Ratio (lower is better); Cost of Living Index (lower is better); Safety Index (higher is better); Health Care Index (higher is better); Traffic Commute Time Index (lower is better) and Climate Index (higher is better).

Numbeo is one of the world’s largest cost of living database.

It is also a crowd-sourced global database of quality of life data, housing indicators, perceived crime rates, healthcare quality, transport quality, and other statistics.

According to the report, which was last updated this month, Qatar’s scores on the Purchasing Power Index is 165.66, which is classified as ‘Very High’; the Safety Index 84.01 points, considered ‘Very High’; and Health Care Index has 73.45 points, ranked ‘High’.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

