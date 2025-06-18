CityBlue Hotels and SMB Properties have partnered to launch the 256-unit Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue in Nairobi.

The development will introduce a new paradigm of upscale residential living, with Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue set to become one of Nairobi's tallest and most iconic towers.

The partnership, announced at the Future Hospitality Summit Africa in Cape Town, combines SMB Properties' expertise in crafting exquisite residential spaces with CityBlue Hotels' renowned hospitality management.

The development will feature luxurious 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, complemented by an extensive array of 22+ world-class amenities, including Kenya's highest rooftop infinity pool, full-service spa, gym, squash and pickleball courts, private cinema lounges, and dedicated children's play areas.

As Kenya is emerging as a prime investment destination in Africa, Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of this growth.

“This partnership demonstrates commitment to a relentless quest for footprint in key African markets and diversifying our offerings beyond traditional hotels,” said Jameel Verjee, CEO of CityBlue Hotels.

“Nairobi’s dynamic real estate landscape presents a unique opportunity to blend our expertise in hospitality with SMB Properties’ vision for luxury residential development. Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue will deliver the signature CityBlue experience, ensuring comfort, convenience, and unparalleled service for our residents.”

Taher Saleh, Managing Director of SMB Properties added, “Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue represents the pinnacle of luxury and architectural innovation in Kenya. We are proud to collaborate with CityBlue Hotels, a brand synonymous with excellence in hospitality, to create a landmark that will stand as a beacon of modern living in Nairobi. This project is a direct response to the growing demand for high-end residential properties in Kenya, and we are confident that its prime location, superior design, and comprehensive amenities will set new benchmarks in the market.”