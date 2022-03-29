Sharjah-based developer Arada said it has joined hands with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) to launch the ‘Home for a Home’ initiative which aims to provide secure homes for hundreds of refugee families in the Kalobeyei settlement in northern Kenya.

This first-of-its kind programme will see both entities build a home for a vulnerable family in Kenya for every home that is sold in Arada’s Masaar master community during Ramadan, said a statement from Arada.

This initiative is part of the recently launched partnership between Arada with The Big Heart Foundation, a UAE-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, and the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, which also includes the development of much-needed water infrastructure to support up to 43,000 people, he stated.

The homes will be built in the Kalobeyei settlement, which is being managed by the UNHCR in collaboration with local authorities. Design of the homes is standardised by the UNHCR, and the successful campaign will result in providing secure and sanitary homes for nearly 2,000 refugees.

In addition, the initiative will also cover the cost of implementing a sustainable water supply system that will provide 100,000 litres of water a week to both refugees and the host community living in the surrounding area, it added.

On the new initiative, Arada Chairman Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said: "This cooperation is a most significant and distinguished humanitarian initiative, through which sustainable housing and clean water will be provided to families who are among the most needy and suffering in the world."

"We are pleased with this partnership with the UNHCR, which will invest in humanitarian initiatives and projects that will have a positive impact on the lives of refugees in Kenya, mirroring the humanitarian values and principles of the UAE community including all its citizens and residents in order to help refugees and those in need around the world," he noted.

Vice Chairman Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal said this initiative reflects Arada’s strongly held belief that successful private-sector companies have a duty to act in dynamic ways to solve global challenges.

"Our partnership with TBHF and UNHCR is all about providing lasting and sustainable impact for the people who need it most. Our goal is to enable the future economic empowerment of hundreds of families, providing them with a steppingstone to lead fulfilling and positive lives in the future," remarked Prince Khaled.

"Individuals who buy a home at Arada’s Masaar community in Sharjah during the month of giving will also be allocated a home that will be built on their behalf in Kalobeyei and will receive updates about construction progress at the Kenyan home," he added.

