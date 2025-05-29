RIYADH - Kuwait joined on Wednesday the newly-established Global Water Organization as a founding member. Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem signed the Charter to join the GWO in Riyadh. This was part of a ceremony inaugurated by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. Other notable signatories of the charter included a minister from Pakistan, as well as representatives from Senegal, Mauritania, and Qatar, along with international officials such as the Spanish Consul General and the Greek Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. In his opening remarks, Prince Faisal emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to the Global Water Organization, underscoring its role in tackling global water challenges and the Kingdom's financial support over the next five years.

He urged UN member states and the private sector to collaborate on sustainable water management solutions.

Saudi Minister of Environment Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli emphasized the shared responsibility for water conservation and its crucial role in economic development. He stressed the importance of integrated water management and innovative financing to address issues such as water scarcity and climate change.

He noted that the establishment of the GWO is a significant step in addressing global water issues.

