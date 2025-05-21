MUSCAT: Tackling rising water scarcity and costly system inefficiencies, Oman is ramping up efforts to cut water losses by turning to data-driven innovations, decentralised wastewater solutions, and lessons learned from European best practices.

This was the key focus of a high-level discussion during the “EU-Oman Energy & Water Collaboration Forum,” where experts shed light on practical solutions for managing non-revenue water and modernising national water infrastructure. The session, titled "Tackling Water Losses & Improving Efficiency – The Role of Technology & Economic Solutions", explored Oman’s roadmap to reducing technical losses and enhancing water reuse.

FROM CLASSIC METRES TO SMART WATER NETWORKS

Khalil Sulaiman Salim al Adawi, Technical Losses Engineer for Operation and Maintenance at Nama Water Services, highlighted the utility’s strategic pivot from traditional water metering to smart, data-integrated systems. “We are now using classical water metres equipped with liquidation systems, but the future lies in building integrated layers of digital tools that allow for daily data collection and predictive maintenance,” he said.

Al Adawi outlined Nama Water’s four-stage roadmap, launched in 2021, to address water losses. The first phase, already completed, involved mapping losses across the network using analytics and GIS to pinpoint high-loss areas. In the second phase, over 600 pressure-reducing devices (PRDs) were installed nationwide over three years, significantly cutting leakage and pipeline stress. Current efforts include expanding pressure management and building capacity across 30 leakage detection teams.

THE DECENTRALISED ADVANTAGE

Angelo de Mul, CEO of Dutch firm PureBlue Water, advocated for decentralised wastewater treatment as a more energy-efficient and scalable alternative to conventional sewer networks. “Decentralised systems allow you to reuse water at the source, for irrigation or even within communities, reducing reliance on costly centralised infrastructure. It’s cost-effective and sustainable,” he said.

He pointed to successful applications in the Netherlands and other European countries, where compact, decentralised treatment plants operate seamlessly within built environments. “People often don’t even know there’s a wastewater plant right beside them — that’s the level of integration and reliability we aim for,” he added.

De Mul also stressed the importance of standardising water treatment systems and connecting them to data management platforms. “Innovation is sharper and more effective when combined with reliable data. In the Netherlands, we’ve developed standardised machines with low carbon footprints to remove toxic substances and recycle water safely for agriculture and even human use,” he noted.

VEOLIA BACKS INTEGRATED, RESILIENT SOLUTION

Nicolas Le Goff, Chief Operating Officer of Veolia Oman, called for a systemic view of water management. “The challenge in Oman is not only about reducing leaks, but also about managing wastewater reuse and ensuring energy efficiency throughout the cycle,” he said. “We believe smart grids, AI-driven asset management, and cross-sector collaboration are essential to solving water losses while delivering sustainable services.”

Veolia, a global leader in water and environmental services, has long advocated for circular water strategies, particularly in arid regions like Oman. Le Goff added that Oman’s geography makes it a prime candidate for testing scalable solutions in decentralised reuse and smart grid applications.

EU LESSONS AND THE WAY FORWARD

The panelists agreed that Oman can draw valuable insights from Europe’s water management evolution — from data-based planning in the Netherlands to the integration of decentralised systems in remote and urban zones. As Oman plans long-term infrastructure investments, balancing centralised legacy assets with modular, scalable alternatives will be key.

Moderator Said al Kamyani, a sustainability expert, concluded that a hybrid model combining smart technology, decentralised reuse, and public-private coordination could be Oman’s path to achieving national water security goals.

The forum was part of the EU-Oman Energy & Water Collaboration Forum, held at Crowne Plaza OCEC on May 20–21, 2025. It was sponsored by Nama Group and the EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project.

