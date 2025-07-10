Water is at the heart of South Africa’s innovation and transformation, says Boris Greifeneder, CEO of the German Water Partnership. Greifeneder was speaking at the opening of the fifth edition of IFAT Africa, which kicked off at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on 8 July 2025.

International and cross-sectoral collaboration will be key to addressing South Africa’s water and infrastructure challenges. Greifeneder adds that South Africa has real and urgent challenges in the areas of water supply, waste management and infrastructure resilience.

“On the other hand, South Africa also has enormous potential for transformation and innovation. Water is at the heart of both,” he said.

“It is essential for growing populations and is also a strategic production factor. This makes water a key enabler for industrial development and economic competitiveness.

“South Africa, with its rich base of critical minerals and emerging cleantech sector, is positioning itself as a regional hub for future initiatives.

“Government initiatives already support investments in e-mobility, energy storage and localised production of clean technologies. But none of that will succeed without smart, sustainable water strategies in all fields of water management.”

Stark realities of climate change

Enrico Brandt, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, said: “This year, we meet in times of global uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions are reshaping not only supply chains but also alliances and the way we cooperate.

“In addition, we are facing the stark realities of the climate crisis – from the Texas floods to the California fires, from the floods in KwaZulu-Natal to the heatwaves in Germany.”

Brandt said: “It is against this background that we are here. It is clear that international cooperation in the water sector goes well beyond making money.”

