Ibri – The wilayat of Ibri in Dhahirah governorate is experiencing a noticeable rise in tourist and commercial activity during the months of July and August, driven largely by its strategic location as a transit point for travellers from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries heading to Dhofar by road.

This seasonal movement has led to a sharp increase in demand for accommodation, with many hotels and rest houses in Ibri reporting occupancy rates between 85% and 100%, according to Ali bin Khamis al Sudairy, Assistant Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in Dhahirah.

“The governorate is witnessing significant hotel sector activity during the khareef season, which reflects growing interest from travellers using Ibri as a stopover en route to Dhofar,” said Sudairy.

By the end of July 2025, the number of licensed hotels and accommodation facilities in Dhahirah had reached 55, up from 48 at the end of 2024—representing a 14.5% growth. The figure is expected to rise further by the end of the year, he added.

Sudairy highlighted the strategic importance of the Rub al Khali border crossing, which links Oman to Saudi Arabia. He said the route has boosted land-based tourism and opened up investment opportunities along the corridor. “New facilities such as fuel stations, express service centres, hotels and rest houses are contributing to the economic vitality of the governorate,” he said.

Ibri’s markets, malls, restaurants, cafés and other commercial establishments are also witnessing increased footfall during this period. Sudairy noted that the uptick in economic activity is creating both seasonal and long-term job opportunities for Omani youth across several sectors.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

