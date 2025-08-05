Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has extended the ban on issuing permits for export, import and re-export of all types of sharks and derivatives of these for three months, effective August 3, 2025.

The move follows a similar three-month suspension introduced from April 24 this year and is aimed at facilitating a comprehensive assessment of shark populations in Oman’s seas.

In a statement issued on Monday, the authority said the decision was taken for ‘environmental considerations related to the assessment of the status of sharks in the seas of the Sultanate of Oman’.

The renewed ban underscores growing concern over shark populations following increased fishing activity in recent years. According to official statistics, artisanal fishermen landed 7,602 tonnes of sharks in 2024, up from 5,268 tonnes in 2023 and 4,774 tonnes in 2022. The highest volume of landings last year was recorded in Dhofar (2,088 tonnes), followed closely by South Sharqiyah (2,083 tonnes).

While shark fishing is permitted in Oman, the practice of finning – removing shark fins and discarding the rest of the body – is prohibited. Sharks must be landed and sold whole. Oman has been a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) since 2008. Under CITES regulations, the trade of threatened species, including the great hammerhead and whale shark, is subject to strict controls.

EA has stated that it will continue monitoring shark populations during the suspension period and that further regulatory measures may be introduced based on the outcome of ongoing assessments.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

