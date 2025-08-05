Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia – Abdulsalam al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), met Gombojav Zandanshatar, Prime Minister of Mongolia, in Ulaanbaatar on Monday to discuss avenues of bilateral cooperation in investment and economic sectors.

Zandanshatar welcomed strengthening ties with Oman, expressing his government’s interest in building a partnership based on mutual benefits. He highlighted Mongolia’s openness to facilitating investment opportunities in key priority sectors.

Murshidi emphasised the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in investment and other fields of shared interest.

The Omani delegation held a series of official meetings with several senior Mongolian officials, including Gongor Damdinnyam, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources; Idesh Batkhuu, Secretary-General of Ministry of Economy and Development; Bataa Ganbold, Advisor and Head of Office of Deputy Prime Minister; V Enkhbaatar, Director General of Investment and Trade Agency; and Munkhtur Togooch, Advisor to Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industries.

Discussions centred on identifying opportunities in mining, energy, agriculture and food production. The meetings also explored ways to boost trade exchange, establish joint projects and create a supportive environment for long-term investment.

Both sides committed to intensifying technical dialogue in the coming phase, with the aim of laying the groundwork for executive frameworks to guide bilateral cooperation.

The visit reflects the shared interest of Oman and Mongolia in developing a diverse and sustainable strategic partnership. Officials from both sides noted the potential for growth in several sectors that align with their respective economic and development goals.

The meetings were attended by H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Hinai, Ambassador at Large in Foreign Ministry, besides officials from the Omani delegation and representatives of the Mongolian government.

