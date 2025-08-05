Salalah: In the heart of Oman's Dhofar Governorate, specifically on the picturesque coast of Salalah, Hawana Salalah hotels — including Juweira Hotel, Fanar Hotel & Residences, Rotana Salalah Resort, and The Club by Fanar — are among the most prominent summer destinations attracting Omani, Gulf nationals and residents, offering a rare combination of luxurious accommodation, natural charm, and cool weather.

With the onset of the Khareef season, which transforms Salalah into a lush paradise and a refreshing haven for those escaping the summer heat, Hawana Salalah Hotels has announced exclusive offers for stays from August 24 to October 20, 2025, providing visitors with an unmissable opportunity to enjoy an exceptional vacation.

This is in addition to offering a variety of accommodation options, upscale services, and recreational facilities suitable for families, couples, and even solo travelers.



