The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added 800 megawatts (MW) of new clean energy capacity in 2025 through the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the DFM-listed utility announced on Monday.

The solar park’s total production capacity has now reached 3,860MW, utilising both photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies, the utility said in a press statement.

Clean energy now constitutes around 21.5 percent of DEWA’s total energy production capacity, the statement added.

DEWA has invited international developers to participate in the implementation of the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will have a capacity of 1,600MW.

This phase, which is expandable to 2,000MW, will utilise PV solar panels and a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 1,000MW for six hours, providing a total storage capacity of 6,000 megawatt-hours (MWh), making it one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects.

