Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Tuesday that the fist phase of Hassyan Independent Water Producer (IWP) project, located in the Hassyan Complex, has achieved 55 percent completion rate.

The first phase of the seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant has a production capacity of 180 million gallons per day (MIGD), the DFM-listed utility said in a press statement.

The 3.377 billion UAE dirhams ($920 million) IWP project is planned to be completed in 2027.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said: “We are building water desalination plants based on seawater reverse osmosis technology. By 2030, DEWA will add 240 MIGD of desalination capacity, using seawater reverse osmosis technology. By that time, DEWA’s total installed desalinated capacity will reach 735 MIGD. By 2030, we aim to produce 100% of the desalinated water by a clean energy mix that uses renewable energy and waste heat."

DEWA and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power announced the financial close of IWP project, the largest in the world based on SWRO technology, in April 2024.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.