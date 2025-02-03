Muscat – Nama Dhofar Services Company, the provider of electrical, water, and wastewater services in the Dhofar region, has launched a major sewage network project in Salalah, valued at RO45mn. The project aims to enhance the city’s sanitation infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the population.

According to a statement issued by Nama Group, Nama Dhofar Services inaugurated the first phase of the sewage network project in the Sahalnout area of Salalah on Sunday.

The project, which was implemented over a period of three years at a total cost of approximately RO45mn, was inaugurated with a ceremony attended by H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, along with several dignitaries and officials.

Eng Ali bin Issa Shamas, CEO of Nama Dhofar Services, gave a speech highlighting that the coverage of sewage networks in Dhofar Governorate has reached 70%, with a total network length exceeding 1,200km. He also mentioned that the number of subscribers to the sewage service has now reached approximately 60,000.

The project currently serves approximately 4,000 subscribers, with plans to expand to 5,500 subscribers in the first phase. In the long term, the network is designed to accommodate up to 20,000 subscribers, covering neighboring areas and the future city of Salalah, while meeting both current and future demand for the Sahalnout region.

The project spans 1,375 hectares and includes a comprehensive sewage network with a total length of over 165km. Additionally, it features 1,200 inspection chambers, around 6,000 sub-house inspection chambers, and a main sewage pumping station designed to handle a flow rate of 18,510 cubic meters per day.

A tender has been awarded for the expansion of the main treated water station in Raysut, aimed at increasing its capacity to 90,000 cubic meters per day. The project, valued at RO35mn, began construction at the start of this year and is expected to be completed by 2027, supporting the growing demand in line with urban development.

