KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy recently obtained approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to award two tenders for the extension and welding of medium-voltage underground cables in four governorates to bidders who met the conditions and specifications at a total cost of KD5.3 billion, say sources from the ministry.

Sources said one of the tenders is for the extension of cables in Jahra and Farwaniya governorates at a total cost of KD2.6 billion, while the other is for the extension of cables in Ahmadi and Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorates at a total cost of KD2.7 billion.

The ministry indicated that, based on the approval of CAPT, the ministry will refer the tender documents to the State Audit Bureau (SAB) for review and will soon approve the contracting of the two winning bids.

Sources pointed out that the two tenders are part of the ongoing efforts of the ministry to expand the electricity distribution network responsible for transmitting electricity from the main stations to homes through secondary transformer stations and their associated cables.

They stated that the extension work planned for the two tenders will enable the ministry to provide electricity continuously and meet the increasing demand for energy resulting from urban expansion in the four governorates.

On the other hand, according to a report from the ministry, the number of its Kuwaiti employees with postgraduate degrees increased by 50 from January to August last year. At the beginning of the period, the number of such employees was 540 -- 537 Kuwaitis and three non-Kuwaitis. This number has increased to 590 -- 587 Kuwaitis and three non- Kuwaitis. It is worth noting that the total number of Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti employees in the ministry reached 36,467.

