Qatar - The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is set to launch multiple drainage projects across Qatar during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the official website.



While nine projects will be implemented by the Drainage Networks Projects Department while the Drainage Network Operation and Maintenance Department is to carry out one.



The projects include construction of 755/1TSE transmission main and associated works in Al Shamal area, Foul sewer GAP tunnel in Doha North, foul sewer network refurbishment for Qatar south and west, improvement of Madinat Khalifa Road, rainwater drainage in some areas of Al Thumama, roads and infrastructure in North East of Al Wakra, replacement of existing vacuum sewer system with gravity in Al Dafna and storm water flood pevention works in East Al Thumama Area.



Ashgal has listed a total of 27 projects to be launched during the period. Some of these projects will be implemented by Ashghal’s Buildings Projects Department, Roads Operation and Maintenance Department and Roads Projects Department.



These projects include development and maintenance of sports facilities at the Ministry of Sports and Youth (southern sector) package 2, construction of land transport customs buildings, construction of the expansion of the Aquatic Biology and Fish Farming Research Centre in Ras Al Matbakh, design and build the development of fire systems in accordance with civil defence requirements for 140 schools -phase 2, roads and Infrastructure in Rawdat Al Hamama, roads and Infrastructure in South Wadi Lusail Natural Reserve, roads and Infrastructure North of Smeisma- package 3, and Roads and Infrastructure North of Smeisma- package 4.



Ashghal recently announced the launch of a five-year plan worth more than QR81bn to implement vital projects across various infrastructure sectors, ranging from the development of citizens' lands, government building projects, sewage networks to strategic outfalls. This strategic step outlines the features of Qatar's infrastructure over the next five years.



A wide range of development projects will be implemented as part of the five-year plan 2025-2029, which is the biggest in Ashghal's history in terms of the volume of investments and the number of projects. These projects include the development of citizens' lands through the implementation of an integrated infrastructure that takes into account the concepts of 'humanisation of cities' and focuses on improving the quality of life, in addition to constructing government buildings that serve vital sectors such as health, education, sports and culture.



Ashghal will also implement advanced sewage and rainwater drainage projects, including strategic tunnels, pumping and treatment stations, and home connections, to reduce flooding and enhance the efficiency of the national network.

