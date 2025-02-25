Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) submissions to build and operate a new solar photovoltaic power with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with an aggregate capacity of 1,600 MWac up to 2000 MWac in solar PV and 1,000 MW in BESS (six-hours storage).

The project, which constitutes the seventh phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, will be developed on an Independent Power Project (IPP) basis, the DFM-listed utility said in a public notice on Tuesday.

DEWA said the EOI notice marks “the commencement of the competitive tender process to select a suitable developer/developers or developer consortium/consortia to share ownership of project company/ companies to be incorporated in accordance with Dubai and UAE laws to build and operate the Independent Power Project (IPP).”

The project is expected to be commissioned in phases starting August 2027,

The power generated by the Project will be purchased by DEWA under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The deadline for submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) in an electronic copy is no later than 12 noon on 21st March 2025 to P7SolarProject2 (at)dewa.gov.ae, contracts(at)dewa.gov.ae and Ippp7(at)deloitte.com

Last week, DEWA had announced the appointment of a global consortium led by Deloitte as consultant for the seventh phase.

