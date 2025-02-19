Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Wednesday the appointment of a global consortium led by Deloitte as consultant for the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park).

Phase 7 will integrate 1,600 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity with 1,000MW battery energy storage system (BESS) marking one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects under the independent power producer (IPP) model, DEWA said in a press statement.

The consortium will provide advisory services on regulatory compliance, IPP tender documents and design, tender submissions management, commercial negotiations, financial structuring, finalisation of power purchase agreements (PPAs) and financial closure. Additionally, Deloitte will spearhead a global investor outreach through marketing, targeted road shows, workshops and training on the IPP concept.

The seventh phase will be commisioned in phases between 2027 and 2029, the statement said, adding that it position DEWA to exceed its original 5,000 MW target by 2030 for the solar park well ahead of schedule.

The consultancy services tender was issued in November 2024.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.