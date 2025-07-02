Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE) is expected to award the construction tender for its new administrative building in Sabah Al-Ahmad City in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was released on 26 January 2025, with the deadline for bid submissions set for 6 July 2025.

“The project is expected to be awarded in October 2025,” the source said, adding that construction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2027.

He estimated the project’s value at $48 million.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

