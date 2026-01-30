Kuwait’s Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) is expected to award the tender for construction, completion, operation and maintenance of its Authority College Branches Campus in Sabah Al-Ahmed Area in the first quarter of 2026, a source said.

The tender was released on 1 December 2024, with bid submissions initially due on 16 September 2025 before being postponed to 12 October and subsequently to 4 November 2025.

“The contract award is expected in February 2026,” the source said, adding that project completion is targeted for the first quarter of 2028

According to tender documents, the project will deliver college branch facilities for around 3,200 students, including smart classrooms, laboratories, workshops, a theatre, sports facilities and service buildings, alongside provisions for future expansion.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

