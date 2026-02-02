State-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has announced its intention to issue 33 tenders during 2026-2027, encompassing a wide range of technical, construction, and service projects.

The tenders are part of KPC's plans to develop the infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of operational and administrative systems within the oil sector.

The ICT tenders cover projects for developing and upgrading malware protection systems, governance and risk management, brand protection, application control systems, the supply, operation, development, and maintenance of data storage devices, the installation, renewal, and maintenance of software, and the development of internet and communication services.

On the construction side, the tenders include marine mechanical works, the development of a central water filtration system, and the supply and storage of glass for the facades of buildings in the oil sector complex.

They also include inspection, maintenance, and repair work on the structural frameworks of multi-story car park canopies, insulation work for sloping roofs in several buildings; and the construction of an additional floor in the oil sector complex's warehouse.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

