ABU DHABI: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) today announced that it has been ranked in the top ten most sustainable companies in the Middle East, according to the S&P Global ESG Scores.

Yahsat has sealed the 6th and 3rd positions in the Middle East and the UAE rankings respectively.

The S&P Global ESG Scores assess the sustainability performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices of the world's largest companies. Ranking high among more than 250 companies assessed in the Middle East reinforces Yahsat’s strong reputation as a local, regional, and global sustainability leader.

Yahsat is dedicated to integrating and promoting sustainability ESG principles across all its business operations and value chain, creating a positive impact on society and the environment. The company developed its Sustainability Framework in 2022, which aligns with national, regional, and global sustainability priorities, alongside its business growth strategy.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “We are delighted and proud to be ranked in the top ten most sustainable companies in the Middle East by S&P Global. Sustainability has been deeply rooted within Yahsat through its momentous journey, yet this reputable ranking is a clear testament to the notable achievement of developing a robust sustainability framework and policies since going public in 2021. Our constant commitment to embracing international standards is beneficial for the environment, the communities we serve, and in making us a more efficient and productive organisation.”