AD Ports Group has published a new detailed report, titled, "Coral Relocation in the Arabian Gulf: Benefits, risks and best-practice recommendations for practitioners and decision-makers", as part of its commitment to actively contribute towards sustainable development and operations.

The report follows a three-year coral conservation and research project driven by AD Ports Group and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), which explored global coral relocation case studies to develop best practices tailored to the Arabian Gulf's unique environment.

Coral reefs are one of the UAE’s most biologically diverse habitats. AD Ports Group is committed to the protection and safe relocation of corals when necessary, to preserve and sustain Abu Dhabi’s distinctive maritime environment.

The report provides best practices for planning, implementing, and monitoring coral relocation programmes, which will be invaluable to the conservation of corals across the Arabian Gulf.

Eiman Al Khalaqi, Senior Vice President of Innovation at AD Ports Group, said, “We are pleased to issue this invaluable coral relocation report, in line with our efforts to achieve our country’s aspirations of being an environmental and climate action world leader by 2071. This report is a testament to our dedication to integrating sustainable practices into coastal development. We are committed to safeguarding these vital ecosystems and leaving a positive impact on our environment for future generations.”

Dr. John Burt, Professor of Biology at NYU Abu Dhabi, noted that the findings issued in the report are the result of three years of meticulous research, planning and collaboration. The programme has highlighted some significant insights that will serve as a critical reference for future environmental initiatives.

"Our collaboration with AD Ports Group and the publishing of this invaluable report is another example of the importance of academic and industry partnerships for the advancement of sustainability and environmental practices. We’re delighted to be part of a project which will have such a positive effect on our local and regional communities,” he added.