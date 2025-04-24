Riyadh: The Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF), scheme owner of SAAF®, a certification trademark of Arab Green Building, announced its membership as an association member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), reflecting its commitment to implementing international standards in conformity assessment and promoting sustainability practices in the built environment locally and regionally.



IAF association members include organizations or associations representing the interests within an economy, region, or internationally, of a like group of entities that engage in, are subject to, make use of, accept or rely on, conformity assessment results from bodies accredited by accreditation body members of IAF, and which support the purpose of IAF.



In this context, SGBF secretary-general Faisal Alfadl, stated: “The mutual recognition with the International Accreditation Forum reinforces the international community’s confidence, the sustainability assessment certification framework, supporting Saudi non-governmental organizations in their environmental leadership and integration with global assessment systems based on transparency and credibility.”



As an association member, the Saudi Green Building Forum is committed to mutual compliance with the IAF’s policies regarding conformity assessment by accredited bodies, requirements for the use of accreditation body member symbols, and the issuance of accredited conformity assessment certificates. It also adheres to the standard documents approved by the parties and the relevant application documents as a basis for conformity assessment activities submitted by assessment bodies.



This membership grants the SGBF the right to participate in meetings and activities organized on behalf of the IAF, including its technical committees, to obtain non-confidential information about members, and to officially announce its membership.