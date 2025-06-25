AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) on Tuesday signed a project document launching the first phase of Jordan’s Kigali Amendment Implementation Plan under the Montreal Protocol, aimed at protecting the ozone layer.

The partnership aims to support Jordan in fulfilling its international commitments to gradually phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning that contribute to ozone depletion and climate change, according to a ministry statement.

The project would also help develop a comprehensive national framework for managing HFCs and encourage the transition to more climate-friendly and environmentally sustainable alternatives, the statement said.

Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh said the first phase of the project would prioritise key activities, including support for six Jordanian companies in the domestic and commercial refrigeration and air conditioning sectors. It will also provide specialised training equipment and tools for workers in the transport refrigeration servicing sector.

Additionally, the project would strengthen the technical capacities of the Vocational Training Corporation, the Customs Department, the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation, industrial schools, and universities offering refrigeration and air conditioning programmes.

Radaideh described the initiative as a pioneering step towards sustainable industrial development, enabling local companies to shift to environmentally safe refrigerants and reinforcing Jordan’s commitment to international environmental agreements. He also expressed appreciation for UNIDO’s continued partnership.

UNIDO Resident Representative in Jordan Sulafa Madanat highlighted the project as a model for international cooperation, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships in accelerating climate action and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

The initiative is being implemented within the framework of Jordan’s National Cooling Strategy and supports national climate objectives outlined in the Kingdom’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The first phase is backed by approximately $2.5 million in funding. This phase is expected to lay the groundwork for enhanced international cooperation and resource mobilisation in subsequent stages, positioning Jordan as a regional leader in environmental protection and sustainable development, the statement said.

