Tunis – The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) on Thursday reiterated its call to declare a state of environmental emergency and to take urgent, medium- and long-term measures to save ecosystems and production chains in the Gulf of Monastir.

Noting the persistence of domestic and industrial pollution from the wastewater treatment plants of the National Office of Sanitation (ONAS) and factories at the Sayada-Lamta-Bouhjar station, the foul odours emanating from them, the death of numerous marine species (fish, crabs, etc.) and the yellowing of the sea in this area, the FTDES called for this ‘hemorrhage,’ which has been going on for more than 20 years, to be stopped.

The forum also recalled the ordeal of the inhabitants of the towns of the Gulf of Monastir, particularly those of Ksibet el-Médiouni, Lamta and Sayada, denouncing the authorities' laissez-faire attitude towards the pollution generated by the Sayada-Lamta-Bouhjar treatment plant, which has been out of service for many years, causing serious environmental, economic and social consequences.

The FTDES further pointed out that agreements reached with civil society, notably those regarding the shutdown of the plant and its conversion into a pumping station, have not been implemented, sparking protests and widespread discontent among Gulf communities.

Emphasising the right of residents to a healthy environment, the Forum urged the environmental authorities to assume their legal and moral responsibilities and to stop the pollution, demanding that all those responsible for these environmental violations be held accountable.

The FTDES considered that the lack of political will to resolve the pollution problem in the Gulf of Monastir will reinforce social unrest, exacerbate feelings of injustice and exclusion, and undermine citizens' confidence in state institutions and their ability to protect fundamental rights.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).