Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) will begin distributing bonus shares on July 23rd, 2025, as part of a capital increase approved by its general assembly on April 12th, as per a disclosure.

The company's issued and paid-up capital will rise from EGP 20.79 billion to EGP 28.68 billion, reflecting an increase of EGP 7.89 billion.

Shareholders will receive 0.3794547514 bonus shares for each ordinary share held, based on holdings as of the end of trading on Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025.

A total of 788.956 million bonus shares, each with a nominal value of EGP 10, will be distributed through Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (MCDR), following the listing committee’s approval.