Arab Finance: Net foreign assets (NFAs) of the Egyptian banking system increased by $1.2 billion to $14.7 billion at the end of May 2025, according to a statement.

This is compared to $13.6 billion in April 2025.

It is worth noting that Egypt's banking system includes the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and commercial banks.

NFAs of commercial banks only rose by $3.2 billion in May, standing at $4.8 billion.

This surge marks the highest level since February 2021.

In April, commerical banks' NFAs hit $1.6 billion.