Doha: Qatar is advancing bold and coordinated actions to address the global climate change through comprehensive collaboration among government institutions, the private sector, and civil society.

These efforts reflect the nation’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

Environmental Specialist at the Climate Change Department of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) Sultana Abdullah Al-Wajhan, highlighted Qatar’s proactive approach during a recent appearance on Qatar TV.

She emphasised the high level of inter-sectoral cooperation, noting that government entities have taken a leading role in shaping and implementing the National Adaptation Plan.

“Government sectors have demonstrated outstanding leadership in coordinating climate adaptation projects,” she said. “As someone directly involved in these efforts, I can attest to the exemplary level of coordination.”

She also recognized the increasing role of the private sector in climate resilience.

“Private entities are stepping up, actively participating in climate-related initiatives. Their growing involvement reflects a shared sense of national responsibility for mitigation and adaptation,” Al-Wajhan added.

She pointed to several national initiatives that showcase this collective commitment.

The Ministry of Municipality has launched a Climate-Smart Agriculture program to strengthen food security under changing climate conditions.

Similarly, the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation are enhancing the health sector’s resilience to climate risks.

Other vital efforts include biodiversity protection led by the Environmental Systems Protection Department and the Department of Nature Reserves and Wildlife under MECC.

Furthermore, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) are promoting water reuse after treatment for irrigation of trees and landscaping and rationalization of electricity and water consumption through the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed).

Addressing the importance of public engagement, Al-Wajhan stressed the need for collective environmental awareness.

“Community-wide awareness and participation are essential. When society works together, it fosters innovation and supports sustainable solutions, helping to build a more resilient future,” she said.

Al-Wajhan also discussed the recent national workshop titled “The Future of Climate Change in Qatar”, which focused on advancing the National Adaptation Plan. The plan, under development by the Ministry for the past two years, aims to establish a unified strategy for climate resilience.

“The workshop’s main objective was to define adaptation measures across priority sectors: water, public health, biodiversity, infrastructure and coastal resilience, agriculture and livestock, and energy and industry,” she explained.

Stakeholders from each sector collaborated to classify and prioritize these measures, aligning them with Qatar National Vision 2030 and broader sustainable development goals.

“This workshop is not an isolated event; it is part of a broader, ongoing process to develop a comprehensive and inclusive national adaptation framework,” she said.

As Qatar continues to assert its leadership in global climate action, these joint efforts highlight the power of national unity in confronting environmental challenges.

Through such strategic initiatives, Qatar is laying the foundation for a sustainable, climate-resilient future.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) is committed to developing the National Adaptation Plan using a scientific and methodical approach that assesses climate vulnerabilities and their potential impacts.

This process is carefully aligned with the country’s priorities and national strategies for sustainable development.

The workshop marked a significant milestone in advancing the proposed adaptation measures, which were formulated with input from government agencies, the private sector, academic institutions, and international partners.

It served as a platform to review these measures, evaluate their readiness for implementation, and identify the necessary requirements to ensure their effectiveness and integration across all relevant sectors.

