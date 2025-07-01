Oman is actively working to reduce plastic pollution through a phased ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 agenda for sustainable consumption and environmental protection.

The Environment Authority is leading this initiative, with the goal of eliminating single-use plastic shopping bags nationwide by 2027.

The ban is being implemented in stages to allow businesses and consumers to adapt gradually. The first phase, which began on July 1, 2024, targeted pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. The second phase, effective from January 2025, expanded the ban to include textile stores, clothing outlets, eyewear shops, mobile phone vendors, watch retailers, furniture stores, and household goods suppliers.

The third phase of the ban will begin on Tuesday and will encompass additional segments of the retail and food sectors. This includes fruit and vegetable shops, grocery stores, packaging units, candy factories, sweet shops, bakeries, gift shops, and outlets selling bread, pastries, and confectionery.

Businesses in these categories will be required to switch to eco-friendly alternatives like reusable cloth or paper bags.

The Environment Authority is actively monitoring compliance with the ban. Violators face fines ranging from RO 50 to 1,000, with repeat offenders subject to doubled penalties if another violation occurs within a month.

The authorities are also conducting field visits to raise awareness and ensure adherence to the regulations. The initiative aims to promote environmental awareness and encourage the use of recyclable and eco-friendly bags.

It may be noted that while several retailers encourage reusable bags, including cotton-made, thicker plastic reusable bags are still available across the country, leaving it to the consumers to decide whether they need to use them or not.

Oman banned the import of plastic bags from January 1, 2023. Companies, institutions and individuals are prohibited from importing plastic bags and violators will be fined RO 1,000 on the first offence, which will be doubled on the violation.

The Sultanate of Oman is also supporting and developing environmental monitoring work by installing vehicle tracking devices with units to determine locations and monitor fuel consumption and environmental efficiency of cars.

The decision to ban plastic bags has played a significant role in spreading environmental awareness and promoting a culture of using recyclable and eco-friendly bags, such as those made from fabric or durable leather.

Oman’s commitment to a greener future is evident in its phased approach, with the expectation that more sectors will adopt eco-conscious practices, bringing the nation closer to a plastic-free retail landscape by 2027.

The ban is part of a broader plan to preserve the Omani environment and wildlife, and to achieve sustainable environmental development goals.

The move supports national sustainable development goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040 and aligns with international initiatives, such as the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management and global agreements like the Stockholm and Basel Conventions.

Oman is actively engaged in environmental protection and the conservation of its natural resources, with a focus on sustainable development. The Environment Authority plays a central role in this, aiming to provide high-quality services related to environmental protection and the conservation of natural resources.

Oman has implemented several initiatives to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability. The National Zero Neutrality Programme is a priority, aiming to balance carbon emissions through projects in various sectors, including energy, industry, transport and buildings.

