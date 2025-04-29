RIYADH — The Fashion Commission has released a research paper titled "Recycling Ihram Clothing: Environmental Sustainability in Hajj and Umrah," which focuses on the Sustainable Ihram Initiative launched by the commission in February 2025 and its potential to radically change textile recycling management both within Saudi Arabia and abroad.



This initiative represents Saudi Arabia's first steps in the field of recycled fashion, as it combines and preserves the religious aspect, aspects of cultural heritage, and environmental responsibility.



It also seeks to transform discarded ihram clothing into sustainable clothing for the guests of God, embodying a commitment to rational resource management while preserving and emphasizing the great spiritual significance of this sacred ritual.



Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, explained that the Sustainable Ihram Initiative is a vivid embodiment of the power of cooperation and concerted efforts between local and international partners, and their unwavering commitment to advancing the circular economy and developing the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia.



Mustafa Bukhari, CEO of Tadweem, the Fashion Commission's partner in the Sustainable Ihram Project, pointed out that recycling and reusing ihram garments goes beyond being mere clothing for worship; it represents an authentic expression that blends the depth of faith with the principles of responsible environmental stewardship. By aligning the values ​​of faith with sustainability practices, it establishes a legacy based on the optimal use of resources, while preserving the profound spiritual essence of the Hajj and Umrah rituals.



The research paper analyzes the deep cultural symbolism of Ihram garments, their status, and their importance to pilgrims and Umrah performers visiting the Holy House of God.



It also examines the promising potential for expanding Ihram garment recycling projects, assessing their effective impact in reducing the growing volume of textile waste, and reviewing strategies to promote and encourage the use of recycled Ihram garments. It also raises awareness of the importance of this initiative among pilgrims, highlighting the pivotal role of technology and innovation in developing recycling processes to produce high-quality, sustainable recycled textiles and products.



