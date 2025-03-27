Saudi Arabia - From neighbourhoods to nature reserves - communities across Saudi Arabia are driving meaningful environmental change through sustainability-led initiatives, demonstrating the power of local action in fulfilling the kingdom's green ambitions, said environmental experts on its annual Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Day.

Saudi Arabia today (March 27) marks SGI Day, a pivotal moment dedicated to uniting people across the kingdom and encouraging them to take tangible steps that contribute to advancing environmental progress.

Held under the patronage of HRH Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Saudi Green Initiative is charting a path for the kingdom in protecting the planet.

With ambitious targets spanning the coming decades, the national initiative aims to improve quality of life and protect future generations by increasing reliance on clean energy, offsetting the impact of fossil fuels, and protecting the environment.

SGI Day stands as a testament to Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmental sustainability, offering a platform for citizens, organizations and institutions to come together and demonstrate their dedication to addressing environmental challenges.

Through shared initiatives and collective efforts, SGI Day aims to raise awareness, promote environmental consciousness and drive meaningful change.

From urban neighbourhoods to rural villages, citizens are taking ownership of environmental challenges through community-led projects and cultivating a culture of environmental stewardship, stated the experts.

Community partnerships are key to conservation success across the kingdom with education and awareness programs fostering coexistence between local communities and wildlife, ensuring that conservation efforts are sustainable and beneficial for both people and nature.

In 2024, the National Cheetah Conservation Program celebrated the birth of four cubs, the first in Saudi Arabia in over 40 years, with community partnerships playing a crucial role engaging local stakeholders as conservation allies rather than observers.

Elsewhere, the ongoing work of the National Center for Vegetation cover has seen over 37 million mangrove saplings planted across the shores of the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.

This landmark initiative is underpinned by engagement of local communities which are benefiting from the provision of resources and sustainable economic growth through fishing and ecotourism.

The leadership of Saudi Arabia's Royal Reserves has also been instrumental in connecting conservation with community involvement.

The Prince Mohammad bin Salman Royal Reserve Development Authority, notes the reserve’s pioneering programme to train female rangers – the first such training program in the Middle East.

According to experts, these diverse initiatives represent the kingdom's whole-of-society approach to sustainability, where every citizen can contribute to environmental stewardship.

By harnessing local knowledge and passion, communities are proving that the path to a greener Saudi Arabia begins in neighbourhoods, towns and homes across the nation, they added.-TradeArabia News Service

