Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly affirmed Egypt's support to launch a Center of Excellence (COE) for Climate Change, Resilience, and Adaptation, which will start operation soon, according to a statement.

His remarks came during a meeting with Nardos Bekele-Thomas, CEO of the African Union Development Agency - New Partnerships for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD).

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) in Spain.

Madbouly stressed Egypt's keenness to utilize its NEPAD presidency to support the agency's development plans and secure the necessary funding.

On her part, Thomas highlighted efforts to establish a development fund for the NEPAD, expressing her aspiration to benefit from Egyptian expertise in the agency's work.

Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat indicated that she will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NEPAD on some activities and events that support the agency’s operations in the coming period.