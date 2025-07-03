ABU DHABI: Aligned with its support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) continues to support projects that enhance infrastructure, strengthen vital services, and improve quality of life for communities in partner countries.

Reflecting this strategic focus, the Fund has cultivated a strong and impactful partnership with Kenya, which stands as ADFD’s strategic partner in advancing sustainable development across the African continent.

ADFD’s strategic collaboration with Kenya underscores its commitment to enable rural development through financing impactful transport and energy projects. These investments reflect the UAE’s role as an international partner in supporting the economic progress and social development of other nations.

Throughout the partnership, ADFD has financed a portfolio of development projects in infrastructure, energy, water, health, and education, with a total value of approximately AED 620 million, contributing significantly to Kenya’s Vision 2030.

Among the Fund’s most transformative contributions is the 136-kilometer Nuno–Modogashe Road Rehabilitation Project which was upgraded from an unpaved track to a fully developed roadway, linking Garissa County to surrounding areas. With a loan of AED 36.7 million, the project resulted in safer and more efficient transportation, bolstered regional commerce, and strengthened social cohesion between rural communities, improving the lives of approximately 200,000 locals in rural communities.

The road also provided the opportunity for children -particularly girls - to have safe and easy access to schools and education services, as well as improved access to goods and services for families and small business owners.

Additionally, ADFD’s funding of the Kenya Rural Electrification Project, with a loan of AED 36.7 million, further highlights its role in advancing inclusive development. By expanding the national grid to reach thousands of homes and public facilities in remote regions, the project has enhanced living conditions, increased economic opportunities, and created a conducive environment for small businesses and agricultural enterprises.

The development of power distribution stations and new transmission lines has also ensured reliable access to electricity for schools, clinics, and farms, benefiting over 20,000 people.

These efforts are aligned with Kenya Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which supports the development of pillars including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and inclusive economic growth. ADFD remains committed to investing in impactful development projects across Africa and other emerging regions, with the aim of enhancing quality of life and empowering communities to build a more resilient and prosperous future.