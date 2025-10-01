SC Capital Partners Group, a leading Singapore-based institutional real estate investment management firm, has launched the SC GCC Real Estate Industrial Development Fund (GRID).

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI), a leading global real asset manager which holds a 40% stake in SC Capital Partners, will co-sponsor the fund. The fund marks a significant step in advancing industrial and logistics development across the GCC, with initial projects in the United Arab Emirates and the Saudi Arabia.

SC Capital Partners will also collaborate with its affiliated industrial partner, THi Holding Management Corporation, which will serve as the development manager, asset manager and operator. Together, the three partners will form a consortium that combines institutional investment expertise with on-the-ground development capabilities to drive the Fund’s success.

Suchad Chiaranussati, Chairman and Founder of SC Capital Partners, said: “The launch of GRID marks a significant milestone in our regional expansion strategy. The GCC presents compelling opportunities for long-term value creation, underpinned by ambitious national agendas and rapidly evolving industrial ecosystems. By combining our institutional expertise with THi’s proven development and executional capabilities, we aim to deliver strong value to our investors while supporting the region’s industrial transformation.”

Andrew Lim, Group Chief Operating Officer, CLI, commented: “CLI’s co-sponsorship of GRID demonstrates our agility in co-creating funds that capture timely opportunities, as the GCC region becomes an increasingly important logistics node in the global supply chain. With the combined strengths of CLI, SC Capital Partners and THi across fund management, asset development, asset management and tenant networks, we are well-positioned to connect capital partners with high-quality investment opportunities across geographies. We look forward to working with SC Capital Partners and THi to support the GCC’s industrial transformation.”

SC Capital Partners has identified the GCC’s industrial and logistics sectors as a strategic growth opportunity. By anchoring its focus in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the fund aims to create a diversified portfolio of high-quality, income-generating industrial assets across the region. This initiative comes at a time when the GCC’s logistics and industrial manufacturing sectors are expanding rapidly, fuelled by rising purchasing power, booming e-commerce, and government-led transformation agendas, said a statement.

Sarah Hu, co-founder of THi, added: “The GCC sits at the crossroads of global trade, making it an ideal launchpad for the future of manufacturing and logistics. Through GRID, we are investing in world-class industrial infrastructure and creating resilient, innovation-driven ecosystems that will strengthen connectivity between Asia, the GCC, and the wider global economy.”

Looking ahead, GRID will expand its footprint across the GCC’s key economic zones, supporting regional governments’ efforts to accelerate diversification, foster advanced manufacturing, and establish a sustainable, future-ready industrial base, it said.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).