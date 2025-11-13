Muscat – The Development Bank has agreed a financing package worth RO3.6mn with the Middle East Calcined Clay Company (MECC) to build a factory producing low-carbon construction materials at the Suhar Industrial Estate.

The project supports the bank’s mandate to fund enterprises that advance national industrialisation while strengthening Oman’s position in emerging green industries. It focuses on the production of Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs), which are gaining momentum globally as the construction sector seeks to curb one of the most carbon-intensive industrial processes.

Cement manufacturing is estimated to account for around 8% of global CO₂ emissions. SCMs, which partially replace cement in concrete production, offer a cost-effective way to reduce that footprint without compromising structural performance. Global investment in SCM technology has more than tripled since 2018, reflecting a shift towards low-carbon building solutions across both advanced and developing economies.

MECC’s new facility will use a blend of limestone and natural components to produce materials that cut emissions by more than 40% compared with conventional cement. The factory will package and distribute its products to domestic and export markets, meeting growing demand for eco-efficient building materials.

In a press release, Hussain al Lawati, CEO of the Development Bank, said, “Backing companies that innovate in the green space is central to our mission. The construction industry worldwide is under pressure to decarbonise and Oman has the talent and resources to lead in producing cleaner alternatives. The MECC project demonstrates how industrial growth and environmental responsibility can reinforce each other.”

The project was selected as part of the bank’s drive to support scalable, research-based ventures capable of transforming traditional industries. Alongside SCMs, the factory will produce Omani Sarooj, a traditional binding material used in the restoration of castles and forts, securing local supply for heritage projects and opening potential export markets for conservation materials.

