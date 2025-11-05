Muscat – Jabal Asset Management, a Muscat- based emerging-markets specialist, reported standout year-to-date performance (as of September 30, 2025) across its flagship fund strategies, under- scoring the firm’s leadership, strong team, and investment discipline. Across equities and fixed income, Jabal’s key funds — the Jabal ChinaAMC Loong Equity Fund, Jabal Furas Fund, and Jabal Fixed Income Fund — have set the tone for Oman’s asset-management land- scape, combining high-conviction research with rigorous risk controls to deliver peer-leading performance.

The Jabal ChinaAMC Loong Equity Fund delivered 22.7% year-to-date, ranking No. 1 among the 39 funds listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The China and Hong Kong–focused strategy has demonstrated Jabal’s ability to cap- ture global opportunities through deep, on-the-ground insights. The success reflects a distinctive and disciplined investment strategy, combining a barbell approach — balancing growth-oriented sectors such as technology, the auto value chain, and semiconductors with stable, fixed income-focused sectors in- cluding financials, capital markets, and consumption across both mainland China and Hong Kong.

The Jabal Furas Fund returned 14.4% year-to-date, ranking as the best performing Oman-domiciled regional equities fund. The strategy’s edge lies in quality-tilted exposure to Oman’s improving macroeconomic story, leading sectors, and an active management approach. Furas has translated bottom-up conviction into durable results, outpacing notable peer funds and reinforcing its role as a proxy for investing in Omani equities. The Jabal Fixed Income Fund delivered 5.1% year-to-date, the category leader among eight income and liquidity funds. Within Oman’s money-market and fixed- income universe, the fund has outperformed cash and near-cash alternatives. Its results reflect prudent duration management, diversified credit selection across high-quality issuers, and a liquidity framework designed to protect capital through market cycles. For investors seeking an all-weather income anchor, the strategy combines dependable carry with conservative risk controls and robust daily liquidity.

Issa Mohammed Thabit Al Battashi, Managing Director of Jabal Asset Management, said:

“Our fund performance speaks for itself and underscores our conviction in emerging- market asset classes. Jabal’s flagship products — the Furas Fund leading regional equities, the Jabal China fund topping all open-ended funds on the MSX, and the Jabal Fixed Income Fund outperforming its benchmark in income and liquidity — reflect disciplined conviction in quality, patience through cycles, and a focus on durable themes. We are building a performance culture that prioritizes consistency across diversified geographies and aims to deliver sustainable outperformance through market cycles.”

About Jabal Asset Management

Jabal Asset Management (JAM) is a Mus- cat-based emerging-markets specialist in- vestment manager and broker licensed by the Financial Services Authority of Oman. JAMoffers seven investment funds, discre- tionary mandates, and bespoke solutions across Oman, the GCC, China, India, and global emerging markets, spanning equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity. JAM’s flagship digital platform, J Invest Mo- bile App, seamlessly integrates brokerage and asset management, enabling clients to open accounts, onboard digitally, and invest in global emerging markets with ease.

