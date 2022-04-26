KUWAIT CITY - A new service was launched for issuing work visas online for the private sector by the Public Authority for Manpower and the Ministry of Interior which has become an alternative service for printing work visas.

Based on Cabinet's instructions on governance procedures to use automated systems in a step towards e-government, Assel Al Mazeed the spokeswoman and director of the Public Relations and Media Department of Public Authority confirmed the new services.

Al-Mazyed said in a press statement that parallel measures will be taken to launch the service of electronic issuance of work visas for the private sector, as the related services, which are printing work visas and cancellation of visas that have not been printed will be suspended and removed from the authority’s automated systems.

The cancellation of a printed visa service will be limited to the publication through the authority’s systems only, and the acceptance of requests for cancellation of work permits will be in the event that the visa is canceled by the Ministry of the Interior while the worker is outside the country.

She stressed that the service of canceling permits for any reason in the event that the employer prints electronic visas will require canceling the visa on the basis of which the permit was issued with the Ministry of Interior in accordance with the decisions issued in this regard, before taking the procedures for canceling the permit by the authority, as this comes to facilitate the employers and add more effectiveness on the procedures related to the services of issuing entry visas to work in the private sector.

New procedures

1 – Working according to the e-visa service requests a family work visa as an alternative to the work visa printing service.

2 – Suspending Work Visa Printing service and removing the service from all the Authority’s automated systems.

3- Stopping the cancellation of unprinted visa service and removing the service from all the Authority’s automated systems.

4 – The Printed Visa Cancellation service is limited to visas printed through the authority’s systems only.

5- Requests for cancellation of work permit are accepted if the visa was canceled by the Ministry of Interior and the worker is outside the country.

