The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) announced today that it has issued 1,639 new business licenses during the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an 11% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. Notably, commercial licenses witnessed a 23% surge during the same comparison period, according to a statement released by the DED.

"The positive business movement indicators in Q1 2024 underscore the DED's unwavering commitment to creating a conducive business environment that empowers investors to operate seamlessly and efficiently," stated Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED. "These encouraging results contribute to bolstering investor confidence in Ajman's robust economy and enhancing its competitiveness."

The data revealed the distribution of economic licenses across the emirate. Professional licenses accounted for 51%, followed by commercial licenses at 44%, and industrial licenses at 4%. Moreover, certain activities have witnessed remarkable investor interest, including ready-to-wear apparel, retail perfume sales, snack sales, building maintenance, and restaurants.

Area-wise, Industrial Zone 1 topped the list of the five most active license issuance zones, followed by Ajman Industrial Zone 2, Al Nuaimia 1, Al Rawda 1, and Al Nuaimia 2.