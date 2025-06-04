DAKAR - International Resources Holding (IRH) said on Wednesday it will acquire a controlling stake in major tin producer Alphamin Resources Corp for C$503 million ($367 million), a significant expansion into critical minerals for the Abu Dhabi-based mining company.

IRH will purchase approximately 719 million shares, representing a 56% stake in Alphamin, from Tremont Master Holdings at C$0.70 per share, according to a joint statement.

"Alphamin's strong production profile aligns with our strategy of securing interests in high-quality mining assets with long-term growth potential," IRH CEO Ali Alrashdi said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Lewis Writing by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)