Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the importance of petrochemical and mining projects implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Spokesman for the Presidency Mohamed El-Shennawy stated.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and several ministers, President El-Sisi highlighted that these projects contribute to increasing the added value of Egypt's natural and mineral resources, while meeting the needs of the local market and exporting abroad.

The projects also help in expanding related industries, which secures job opportunities and maximizes returns to the national economy.

Hence, the president affirmed the need to accelerate the localization of related industries in Egypt and attract investment in this vital sector.

As for the industrial projects, President El-Sisi reviewed the availability of raw materials needed for the industrial process and discussed ways to secure the necessary financing.

He also highlighted efforts to enter into partnerships with major specialized international companies, scaling products locally as well as globally.

The meeting gathered Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, and Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir.

