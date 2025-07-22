RIYADH — The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the allocation of sites for seven mining complexes across the regions of Riyadh, Makkah, Asir, and Al-Baha, as part of its efforts to enhance transparency.



According to ministry spokesperson Jarrah Al-Jarrah, the designated locations include four in the Riyadh region: the “Tamir 2” complex in Al-Majma’ah (1.99 sq km), a site in Afif (10.38 sq km), the “Tayri” complex in Rumah (37.88 sq km), and “Dawadmi 6” (30.62 sq km).



In the Makkah region, a site was allocated for the East Faydat Al-Musallam complex in Taif, covering 25 sq km.



In Asir, the ministry expanded the Al-Hadbah and Al-Qurain complex in Bisha to reach a total area of 72.78 sq km.



Meanwhile, in Al-Baha, a new complex was designated north of Wadi Al-Hijrah in Al-Hijrah governorate, covering 0.66 sq km.



Al-Jarrah emphasized that establishing these mining complexes enhances governance across the sector, bolsters investor confidence, and prevents unauthorized encroachments on mining areas.



He noted that the move supports environmental, health, and safety standards, and encourages local community participation in line with Saudi Arabia’s Mining Investment Law.



The mining complexes are expected to stimulate regional development by creating job opportunities for local residents, increasing local procurement, ensuring environmental compliance, and promoting sustainable development through rehabilitation and closure plans for mining sites.

