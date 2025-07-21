A transformative investment led by the UAE’s International Resources Holding (IRH) has helped deliver a strong revival at Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines, one of Africa’s most strategically important copper assets.

A year after IRH became Mopani’s majority shareholder, production is up, jobs have been created, and long-term expansion plans are now underway.

Mopani’s latest operational update, presented to suppliers and community leaders in Kitwe, revealed a 14% increase in ore production to 2.59 million tonnes, alongside an 18% rise in copper grades and a 23% boost in contained copper output to 47.2 thousand tonnes.

A World Bank Report published on 9 July identified the revival of Mopani as a contributing factor in Zambia’s 4% GDP growth in 2024.

These gains have been underpinned by over $1.1 billion in investment from IRH since 2023, including $620 million in equity capital and $400 million in long-term funding. Further expansion is planned, with Mopani targeting copper output of 300,000 tonnes per year by 2029. A new airborne geophysical survey is underway to identify additional reserves that could extend the life of the mine by more than 30 years.

"This is a proud moment for IRH and for the UAE," said Ali AlRashdi, Chief Executive Officer of International Resources Holding. “Our partnership with Mopani is a model for long-term, responsible investment. We are creating jobs, building capacity, and supporting Zambia’s position in the global energy transition. Global copper demand is forecast to reach 4.5 million tonnes by 2030 as the green energy transition accelerates, and our investment in Mopani means the mine can be at the forefront of enabling this change. This is the kind of impact we strive for as part of our international growth strategy.”

Charles Sakanya, CEO of Mopani Copper Mines, described the turnaround as evidence of a shared commitment to performance and partnership, "The progress we have made over the past year is the result of clear vision and close collaboration. With IRH’s support, we’ve modernised our operations, digitised our mines, and built momentum. The next phase will be even more exciting — for Mopani, for our people, and for Zambia."

Mopani now employs over 13,000 people, having created more than 2,300 new roles since 2024. The company’s vendor strategy has also prioritised local value, with 90% of procurement spend in 2025 so far awarded to Zambian businesses – worth $436 million. Health and education initiatives, including an $14.8 million investment in hospital upgrades, are also underway.

Mopani’s digitisation programme has made it one of the most technologically advanced mines in the region, with real-time monitoring systems, AI-supported grade control, and predictive maintenance infrastructure – which has increased the mine’s operating efficiency and safety performance, whilst also reducing costs. Mopani’s wifi infrastructure now reaches 2km underground.

The Mopani investment forms part of IRH’s broader strategy to develop long-term resource partnerships across Africa, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, localisation, and industrial development. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s growing investment footprint on the continent and reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to responsible international growth.